Trevor Akeroyd

Trevor Akeroyd Notice
AKEROYD Trevor Norman Peacefully at
Eden Court Nursing Home
on Sunday 15th November
with his loving family by his side,
Trevor aged 80 years.
Beloved husband
of the late Jackie,
loving dad of Shaun,
father-in-law of Pauline,
dear brother of Brian, Kevin
and Pamela and
brother-in-law to Wendy.
Due to current restrictions,
a private family Funeral Service
will take place at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
on Thursday 3rd December.
All enquiries to
Coop Funeralcare,
Heckmondwike.
Tel - 01924 401143
Published in Batley News on Nov. 19, 2020
