Jowett Trevor Patrick On 14th April 2020 in hospital of Wyke, formerly of Brighouse, Trevor, aged 79 years.

The beloved husband of Joyce, dearly loved and loving dad of Helen, Diane, Alison and Lesley,
a very dear brother, dear
father-in-law and
devoted grandad.
A private funeral service will take place on Friday 1st May 2020.
A Requiem Mass will be held for Trevor to be announced
at a later date.

Enq: Michael Wright & Son
Funeral Directors
01274-871092.
Published in Batley News on Apr. 23, 2020
