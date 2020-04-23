|
|
|
Oldroyd Trevor Joseph On 16th April 2020, whilst in the safe care of Corinthian House, formerly of Dewsbury,
aged 76 years, Trevor,
much loved husband of the late Elizabeth, dearly loved dad of Matthew, Ruth, Thomas and Trudy, a dear father in law, much loved grandad of 9, a beloved brother, brother in law and uncle.
Due to the present guidelines a private family ceremony will be held at Wakefield Crematorium on Saturday 2nd May 2020.
No flowers, but, if desired donations in Trevor's memory may be made on-line to Dementia UK.
Published in Batley News on Apr. 23, 2020