|
|
|
CAHILL Nee NOBLE
VALERIE On 19th August 2020,
in hospital, of Fieldhead Park, Mirfield, formerly of Gomersal, aged 75 years, Valerie,
much loved mum
of Sharon and Penny,
dear mother in law
of Michael and Jamie,
proud grandma of
Hannah, Zack, Natty and Gabriel,
a beloved sister
to Dot and June,
sister in law of John and Roger
and auntie to Glyn,
Suzanne and Gavin.
Due to the current restrictions a private funeral service will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Monday 7th September 2020
at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only,
donations in memory of Valerie may be made online or sent to
George Brooke Ltd., for the benefit of The Parkinson Disease Association.
Published in Batley News on Aug. 27, 2020