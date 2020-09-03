|
|
|
Cahill nee Noble
Valerie On 19th August 2020, in hospital,
of Fieldhead Park, Mirfield,
formerly of Gomersal,
aged 75 years, Valerie,
much loved mum of Sharon and Penny, dear mother in law of Michael and Jamie, proud grandma of Hannah, Zack, Natty and Gabriel, a beloved sister to
Dot, June and Karen, sister in law of John, Roger and Dean and auntie to Glyn, Suzanne, Gavin, Oliver and Thomas.
Due to the current restrictions a private funeral service will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Monday 7th September 2020
at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only,
donations in memory of Valerie may be made online or sent to George Brooke Ltd., for the benefit of The Parkinson Disease Association.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 3, 2020