|
|
|
Derry nee Towriss
Valerie Benita On 25th January 2020,
peacefully at Field Head Park
Nursing Home, of Mirfield,
aged 85 years, Valerie,
beloved wife of the late Stanley,
a very dear and loved auntie
and great auntie.
Funeral service will take place at
St Saviour's Church, Ravensthorpe on Tuesday 11thFebruary 2020
at 12:15pm. Friends please accept this intimation and meet at
the church.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be placed in the collection box provided for the benefit of Church Funds.
Enquiries to
George Brooke Ltd
Tel 01924 454476.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 6, 2020