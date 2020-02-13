|
|
|
Derry Valerie Benita Grateful thanks are
extended to all relatives, friends, neighbours, parishioners of
St Saviour's Church for the
kind expressions of sympathy, cards and messages of condolence and donations for the benefit of Church Funds received following the sad loss of Valerie.
Thanks also to the doctors and staff of North Road Suite and all the staff of Field Head Park Nursing Home for their care and to
Fr George Spencer for his comforting words and prayers
at the funeral service.
Finally to Judith and staff of
George Brooke Ltd for caring, supportive and most efficient funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 13, 2020