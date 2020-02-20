Home

JOHNSON Vincent "Norman" On Monday, February 10th,
of Thornhill, aged 85.
Peacefully yet unexpectedly
in Pinderfields Hospital.
Norman,
dearly beloved husband of
Doreen,
much loved dad of
David, Sharon, Paul, Donna,
Shane and the late Darren Lee.
Also a grandad, great grandad
and brother of Arnold.
Funeral service will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
on Thursday, February 27th
at 11.15am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu for the
benefit of PDSA
and The Dog's Trust
may be made on leaving
the service.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 20, 2020
