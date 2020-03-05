|
|
|
JOHNSON Vincent Norman Mrs Doreen Johnson and family
would like to thank everyone
for their beautiful cards,
flowers and condolences at the
sad loss of Norman.
Staff of Pinderfields Hospital
for your kind care attention
while he was in your care.
For their efficient, dignified
and extremely sensitive approach
to every request and
kind words of comfort,
we are so grateful to
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors.
Many grateful thanks to the
coffin manufacturer who did his
Parachute Regiment Coffin -
it was outstanding.
Family friends and neighbours
for attending his service.
A special thank you his brother,
Arnold for all his support
and comfort at Norman's funeral.
Finally to Heather David
for the beautiful service
and our son, David
for his special eulogy
to his dad.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 5, 2020