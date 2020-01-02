|
|
|
BARRON Walter Cedric
1936 - 2019 Barbara, Mark, Tracey, Simon, Darren, Lee and families would like to convey their most heartfelt and sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence and generous donations for Yorkshire Cancer Research received during the recent sad loss of Walter.
Special thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff at
Huddersfield Royal Infirmary for their kind care and attention.
Thanks to Caroline Sharp for her kind visit, support and most comforting funeral service and Richard Fearnley Independent Funeral Directors for their dignified and most efficient
funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Jan. 2, 2020