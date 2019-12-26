Home

Wendy Brown Notice
BROWN née Crossley
Wendy On 19th December 2019,
at Oak Park Care Home,
Dewsbury, formerly of Mirfield,
aged 83 years, Wendy,
loving and much loved wife
of the late Donald,
beloved mum of Christopher,
Rachel and the late Nicholas,
dear mother in law of Vanessa
and dearly loved grandma
of Lucy, Tom, Emily and Sophie.
Funeral service will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
on Wednesday 8th January
2020 at 2pm.
Family flowers only,
donations in memory of Wendy
may be placed in the collection
box provided by
George Brooke Ltd., for the
benefit of Dementia UK.
Published in Batley News on Dec. 26, 2019
