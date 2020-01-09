Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
14:00
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
FISHER William Allen
Bill On 5th January 2020,
peacefully at
Aston Manor Nursing Home,
of Ossett and formerly of Ravensthorpe, aged 92 years,
Bill, beloved husband of Betty, dearly loved dad of Michael, Barbara and Elaine,
a very dear father-in-law,
grandad and great grandad.
Funeral service will take place at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Tuesday 21st January 2020 at 2pm. Friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu may be placed in the collection box provided by the Funeral Directors, George Brooke Ltd, for the benefit of the Yorkshire Cancer Research Campaign.
Published in Batley News on Jan. 9, 2020
