|
|
|
FISHER William Allen
Bill Mrs Betty Fisher, Michael,
Barbara and Elaine would like to
convey their most sincere thanks
to all relatives, friends, neighbours
(past & present) for the kind expressions of sympathy, messages and cards of condolence and donations
for the benefit of the
Yorkshire Cancer Research Campaign received following
the sad loss of Bill.
Thanks also to the doctors and staff of Albion Mount Medical Practice and all the staff of
Aston Manor for their care and to
Rev David Robertson for his
comforting words and prayers
at the funeral service.
Finally to Judith and staff of
George Brooke Ltd for all their
care and support throughout.
Published in Batley News on Jan. 23, 2020