|
|
|
GARDNER William Robert
(Bob) On Monday, October 12th,
of Batley, aged 74 years.
Peacefully at Linson Court
with his family at his side.
Bob,
much loved husband of Pat,
loving dad of Simon and Helen,
loving and much loved grandad
of James, Matty, Daisy and Alfie
and dear brother of Jean.
Due to current guidelines,
a private family funeral
will take place.
Donations in memory of Bob
for the benefit of
Birmingham Children's Hospital
may be sent to
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors,
Bradford Road, Dewsbury.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 22, 2020