William Lee Notice
LEE WILLIAM On 28th July 2020,
in hospital, of Mirfield,
aged 79 years, Bill,
dearly loved husband
of the late Jean,
much loved dad of
Andrew and Tracey,
grandad of Connor, Harry and Sophie and a very
dear great-grandad.
Due to the current guidelines
a service by invitation only will be held at Huddersfield Crematorium on Monday 10th August 2020
at 2pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers
may be made online for the
benefit of Martin House
Hospice for Children.
All enquiries to
George Brooke Ltd.,
Tel 01924 454476
Published in Batley News on Aug. 6, 2020
