|
|
|
Lee William Andrew and family would like to convey their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards and messages of condolence and donations for
the benefit of Martin House Hospice received following
the sad loss of Bill.
Thanks also to the staff of Gate 20, Pinderfields Hospital for their care, to Mr Peter Hardcastle for his thoughtful words and to Helen and staff at George Brooke Ltd for efficient funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Aug. 13, 2020