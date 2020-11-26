Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Heckmondwike
Park View House
Heckmondwike, West Yorkshire WF16 0EH
01924 401143
William Loveday Notice
LOVEDAY William Peacefully at
Newlands Hall Nursing Home
on Monday 23rd November 2020,
William aged 92 years.
Beloved husband of the late Mavis, loving father of Margaret and Graham, much loved grandfather of Joe-Dean and Alanna and a much loved great-grandfather.
William is recognised for being
a lifelong member of
The Salvation Army.
A private family
Funeral Service will take place at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
on Monday 7th December.
All enquiries to
Coop Funeralcare, Heckmondwike.
Tel - 01924 401143
Published in Batley News on Nov. 26, 2020
