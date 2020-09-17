|
|
|
WAITE William Alan On 4th September 2020 peacefully at St James Hospital surrounded by his loving family, Alan,
aged 87 years, of Birkenshaw.
Loving husband to the late Sheila. much loved mum to David, Alison and Jonathan and beloved grandad and cousin.
The funeral service will be held on Monday 28th September at Park Wood Crematorium at 11.15am. Family flowers only but, if desired, donations in memory of Alan may be given to Kirkwood Hospice.
A collection box will be provided at the service for this purpose.
All enquiries to Gateway Funeral Services. Tel: 01274 653115
Published in Batley News on Sept. 17, 2020