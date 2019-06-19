Adeline Theresa "Addie" (Sanfransky) Steffel



Spring Lake, MI - Adeline (Addie) Therese Steffel, nee Safranski, age 97, Spring Lake resident passed away June 17, 2019. She was born June 24, 1921 to the late John (a.k.a. Jeff) and Josephine Safranski, nee Mankowski, in Chicago, Illinois. Beloved wife of 49 years to the late Vern J. Steffel, Sr. She is survived by her four children; Jeff Steffel (Pam) of Springport, Michigan, Vern, Jr. Steffel (Cindy) of Greenville, South Carolina, Jo Ellen Turransky (Neal) of Orland Park, Illinois, and James Steffel (Sheila) of Spring Lake, Michigan, nine grandchildren; Lukas Steffel, Sean Steffel, Jameson Steffel, Sarah Turransky, Aaron Turransky, Gabrielle Steffel, Scott Turransky (Ann), Corkum Nash (Ryan), and Jessica Hurd (Mike) and one great-grandchild, Sheridan Nash.



Addie was always volunteering at her church, hospitals, food depositories, schools, and various organizations often acting as treasurer or secretary. Before moving to Spring Lake in September of 2015, she was a life member of the V.F.W. 565 where she served at secretary and treasurer in the ladies auxiliary, she was a member of the St. Philip council of Catholic Women in Battle Creek and served as treasurer for 12 years and treasurer for St. Martha's Circle for 20 years at the same parish, was a reading mentor with the HOST program with Battle Creek Schools for 16 years and treasurer for her condominium. Prior to living in Battle Creek, she lived in Ann Arbor and Grand Junction where she volunteered with various organizations as well.



Before retiring, Addie worked as a secretary for Ann Arbor Public Schools, St Francis Catholic School in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Budreck Truck lines in Chicago, Illinois.



She was an avid reader and shopper. She loved playing cards, bowling and traveling and spending time with her grandchildren.



A viewing will be held from 9:00A.M. to 10:30A.M. on Friday June 21, 2019 at Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 105 Capital Ave NE, Battle Creek, Michigan. The viewing will be followed by an 11:00A.M. Mass at St Phillip Roman Catholic Church located at 92 Capital Ave NE, Battle Creek, Michigan.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice of North Ottawa Community or the St. Philip Council of Catholic Women in Battle Creek. Personal messages for the family may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com. Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary