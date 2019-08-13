|
|
Dr. Alfred Hamady, M.D.
Battle Creek - Dr. Alfred Hamady, M.D., age 95, of Battle Creek passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, August 11, 2019 at the Glenn Arbor Hospice Residence. He was born in Bogotá, Colombia on June 5, 1924 to Emil and Adela Hamady and came to the U.S. in 1935 at the age of 10. Alfred attended school in Peekskill, N.Y., graduated from Columbia University, served in the Navy in WWII in a neuropsychiatric unit, and then attended medical school graduating from the State University of New York, Downstate Medical Center in 1950. He took his pediatric training in Children's Hospital of Michigan and came to Battle Creek where he practiced for 38 years with Drs. Patrick Ferazzi, Young Lee, and Rene Ayala, retiring in 1991.
In addition to his work with children, Dr. Hamady was active in civic affairs with membership on a number of boards. He was president of the Calhoun County Community Council, which initiated the establishment of the Urban League and Community Action Agency chapters in this area. He was also president of the Western Michigan Pediatric Society and served as medical director of the Physicians' Assistant Program at Western Michigan University. After his retirement he returned to practice part-time at the Family Health Center, taught geography and history at the Fremont School for which he received a Golden Apple Award. Later, he joined the Institute for Learning in Retirement chairing its curriculum Committee and taught classes on American history, Western Civilization, English History, and Islam.
For over 35 years he was Director of Continuing Medical Education at the Battle Creek Health System and for many years was a member of the Michigan State Medical Society Committee on Continuing Education Accreditation.
Dr. Hamady was an avid stamp collector, Detroit Lions and St. Louis Cardinal fan and enjoyed gardening, reading history books, and playing golf and tennis. He was a member of Marywood and Cedar Creek Golf Clubs. In addition, he sponsored and managed softball teams, which over a span of 25 years won numerous championships at the city, district and state level. In two national tournaments his team came in 12th.
Dr. Hamady was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Olga Joseph. He is survived by his wife, Pauline (Adams) whom he married in Kalamazoo in 1959 and by a son, Emil. He was devoted to his family and his work and was close to many friends he made during his life in Battle Creek.
The family will receive friends 2:00 to 5:00 p.m., Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Battle Creek. A memorial service to celebrate Dr. Hamady's life will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 19, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church of Battle Creek. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice Care of Southwest Michigan or to . Personal messages for the family and/or favorite memories of Dr. Hamady may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Aug. 13, 2019