Alice Leona (Gingrich) Mead
Hastings - Alice passed away peacefully on 12/16/2019 at Woodlawn Meadows Retirement Village, in Hastings, MI at the age of 102. She was born 8/26/1917 in Battle Creek MI, to Ernest E. and Lillian K. (Bates) Gingrich.
She attended Lakeview Schools where she fell in love with her future husband, Thomas B. Mead. They were married in 1936 for 56 years until Thomas' death in 1992. She was also preceded in death by her parents; son, Thomas G Mead; and her beautiful baby granddaughter, Tara Elizabeth Tornabene.
She is survived by daughter, Marilyn A. Mead (spouse James S. Whitehead); son, Michael (Catherine) Mead; daughter-in-law, Anna Mead; grandchildren, Charles A. (Leslie) Tornabene III, Bradley T. Tornabene, Emily (Clay) Edger, Annie (John Wilcox) Mead; great grandchildren, Isabella E. Tornabene and Charles A. Tornabene IV, Gabrielle R. Tornabene, Scarlett A. Tornabene, and Jake B. Tornabene, and Lillian Edger, Liam Edger, Cora Edger, and Alex Edger.
Alice and Tom loved traveling the U.S. and much of Northern Michigan throughout their marriage. They retired in Hastings and Florida. After the passing of Tom in 1992, Alice resettled in Hastings to be closer to family. She led an active life of travel, venturing to Brazil and Alaska on her own, gardening, playing bridge, the casinos, and having a glass of beer with friends and family. She was a wonderful story teller and her funniest stories were usually about her own misadventures. She said that motherhood was her greatest accomplishment. But, she also had a tough side and her children and grandchildren knew if she pointed her finger at you…you better get with the program. Her sense of humor, strong work ethic, iron will, and generosity, has had a lasting impact on her loving family and friends.
She and her Family would like to express our appreciation to the wonderful and caring staff at Woodlawn Meadows Retirement Village, Great Lakes Hospice, and the Kellogg Company 25 Year Employees' Fund.
Chapel Services will be held on Monday December 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Battle Creek Memorial Park, 2435 W. Territorial Rd. in Battle Creek with interment to follow.
Lauer Family Funeral Home in Hastings has been entrusted to care for the family. Please share condolences at www.lauerfh.com.
