|
|
Alice Onen Frazer Slaughter
Landrum - Alice Onen Frazer Slaughter of Landrum, South Carolina, formerly of Battle Creek, Michigan passed away September 24, 2018 at Smith Phayer Hospice House in Landrum, South Carolina. She was born on February 20, 1941 in Battle Creek to Alice Onen Frazer and David Henning Frazer, Jr. She married John LeBrou Slaughter on January 23, 1965.
Alice graduated from Pine Crest High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida in 1959 and received her Associates degree from Kellogg Community College in 1964. As a young girl she was an accomplished swimmer. She began swimming at the age of seven at the Battle Creek Country Club at Goguac Lake under the instruction of Leroy Sparks. At the age of nine, she swam in the Goguac Lake Marathon which was an event that included pool swimming and lake swimming. She also won first place in the 50-meter free-style and placed second and fifth in other events at the Midwest Open AAU Swim meet in Indianapolis, Indiana. When she was fifteen, her high school relay team set a national junior AAU record in the 200-yard free-style relay in West Palm Beach, Florida. Even though Alice was a fine swimmer, her true love was horses. She was a member of the Battle Creek Hunt where she received her buttons and colors in 1950. She competed nationally and won many horsemanship awards in the Hunter Jumper Division. In 1956 she qualified to compete at the National Horse Show at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York where she placed fourth in Junior Hunter Team. She competed again in 1957 and placed first in Junior Hunter Team.
After she and John were married, they began teaching riding at Centaur Stables where they were active members of the Bloomfield Open Hunt in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. They had many successful students who also competed nationally. By the late 1970s Alice and John became more involved in judging and managing various horse shows. Alice worked for many years as Secretary of the Detroit Horse Show, Motor City Horse Show, and A to Z Horse Show in Arizona. Alice will be remembered for her quick wit, wry sense of humor, aptitude for solving puzzles and fixing anything that was broken. She will also be remembered for her love of dogs especially Jack Russel Terriers.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents Alice Onen Frazer and David Henning Frazer, Jr. of Battle Creek, Michigan, husband John LeBrou Slaughter of Landrum, South Carolina and brothers James Bernard Frazer of Sudbury, Massachusetts and Michael Onen Frazer of Battle Creek, Michigan. She is survived by her sisters-in-law Marilyn Frazer (James) of Sudbury, Massachusetts and Floice Frazer (Michael) of Ann Arbor, Michigan and five nieces, two nephews, and twelve great nieces and nephews.
Interment will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Battle Creek, Michigan. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cheff Therapeutic Riding Center, 8450 North 43rd Street, Augusta, MI 49012, 269-731-4471.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on May 25, 2019