Allen Elmo Glenn
Battle Creek - It is with tremendous sadness that the family of Allen Elmo Glenn, age 84, of Battle Creek announces the passing of our dear husband, father, grandfather, cousin, and friend on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at his home in Battle Creek, MI.
He was born November 26, 1935 in Mounds, IL the son of Allen Glenn and Katherine N. (Murphy) Glenn.
Allen came here as a small child. He graduated in 1953 from Battle Creek Central where he had played football.
He served his country in the US Army and was stationed in Germany. He is preceded in death by his first wife the former Anita Popp, died Dec 23, 1993.
Allen worked for 35 years as a warehouse supervisor and finished his career as a distribution manager for Kellogg's, he retired in 1993.
He married the former Lynne Ellen Whiteman on November 25, 1996 in Battle Creek, MI.
He is survived by his wife: Lynne Ellen Glenn of Battle Creek, MI; his son: Allen Duane & Tracy Glenn of Minneapolis, MN; his daughter: Angela Glenn of Columbus, GA; a step daughter: Jennifer Lynne Gregor of Battle Creek, MI; six grandchildren: Veronica Law of Columbus, GA; Ashden Glenn of Minneapolis, MN; Jason Paul D'Ambrosio of Philadelphia, PA; Taylor Lee D'Ambrosio of Kalamazoo, MI; Mariana Elisse Glenn of Minneapolis, MN; Jianluca Jacob Gregor of Battle Creek, MI; several cousins; and multiple family members of the Popp family in Germany.
Allen enjoyed playing golf, he liked to travel and had traveled the world, he enjoyed bowling at Nottke's, he was a member of the Kellogg 25 Year Club, he was a Past President of the Pennfield Lion's Club. He was a loyal Kellogg retiree always eating the Kellogg brand cereals, he enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, he loved watching football and basketball in television, and he supported his daughter when she was a volleyball and basketball player for Pennfield.
He was preceded in death by his father Allen Glenn and his mother Katherine Woods.
Visitation will be held at the Bachman Hebble Funeral Service on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 where the family will be present from 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM with a time for prayer and a testimonial from Pastor Timothy Troxler presiding. A private burial with the family will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Battle Creek, MI. Arrangements by the Bachman Hebble Funeral Service, a member by invitation Selected Independent Funeral Homes. (269)965-5145 www.bachmanhebble.com
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020