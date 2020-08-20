Alton E. "Al" Knoll
Feb. 2, 1931 - Aug. 19, 2020.
Alton E. "Al" Knoll, age 89, of Hillsdale and formerly of Grass Lake, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the MacRitchie North Skilled Nursing Facility in Hillsdale. He was born February 2, 1931 in Nashville, Michigan to Earl and Cleone (Everett) Knoll. Al married Dorothy Irene Snyder on February 6, 1954 and she preceded him in death on February 11, 2006.
Al graduated from Nashville High School and he received his Bachelors in Engineering from Michigan State University. Al proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He worked as an electrical engineer at Spartan Electronics in Jackson for over 30 years. He was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church in Hillsdale, Knights of Columbus, Hillsdale Elks Lodge Post #1575 and the Hillsdale American Legion. Al was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and playing golf.
Survivors include three sons, Michael Knoll of Nashville, Michigan, Robert (Cindy) Knoll of Greensboro, North Carolina and David (Heidi) Knoll of Hillsdale and three grandchildren, Stephanie Knoll, Robert Knoll Jr. and Heidi Knoll.
In addition to his wife, Irene Knoll, Al was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Barbara Knoll and two brothers, Francis "Frank" and James Knoll.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Al Knoll will be held Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Hillsdale with Fr. David Reamsnyder officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at St. Anthony Cemetery. The family will receive friends for visitation on Monday from 6:00-8:00 PM with a scripture service to begin at 7:30 PM at the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale. Masks and social distancing are required for all indoor gatherings.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Anthony Catholic Church or Hospice of Hillsdale County. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com
