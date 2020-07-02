1/1
Amy Louise Alleshouse
Amy Louise Alleshouse

Battle Creek, MI - Amy, age 45, died Tuesday afternoon, June 30, 2020 at Glenn Arbor Hospice, Battle Creek after a long, courageous fight with cancer.

Amy, the daughter of Dennis L. and Diane M. (Keller) Alleshouse, was born in Battle Creek on December 12, 1974; was a lifetime resident and attended the Doris Klausen Developmental Center. She was a member of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church; an avid bowler and thoroughly enjoyed listening to her radio.

Amy is survived by her parents, Dennis and Diane Alleshouse of Battle Creek; her maternal grandmother, Dorothy Keller of Battle Creek and several aunts, uncles, cousins and their families. Amy was preceded in death by her brother, Eric John Alleshouse on December 24, 2013.

Amy's family will greet friends on Monday, July 6th from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 349 Capital Avenue, NE, Battle Creek, MI 49017. The Funeral Service to celebrate Amy's life will be on Tuesday, July 7th at 11:00 a.m. in the Church with Rev. Larry Gorlitz, Pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Hicks Cemetery, Pennfield Township. Family and friends will continue Amy's life celebration with a time of fellowship and a luncheon immediately following the committal service in the Church Social Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Amy's honor may be directed to the Church (See address above) or Kambly Living Center, 1003 North Avenue, Battle Creek, MI 49017. The Farley Estes & Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Battle Creek is assisting Amy's family.

Personal messages and/or favorite memories of Amy may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com




Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
