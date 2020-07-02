What a beautiful soul Amy was!! In the many years she attended DKDC and the years since, I can't think of a single instance that Amy didn't have a smile on her face. Her and Eric were incredibly blessed to have such amazing parents. They truly are the best of the best. Sending much love to Amy's family. May you find peace in the beautiful memories you have of Amy and knowing her and Eric are together again!!

Laurie Oleksa

Teacher