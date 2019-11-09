|
|
Andrew J. "Andy" Loring
Battle Creek - Andrew James Loring "Andy", 96, passed peacefully from this life on November 5, 2019 in Battle Creek, Michigan. He was born Antranik Girgekian, on December 21, 1922 in Highland Park, Michigan. Andy served in the Army Air Corps as a tail gunner during World War II from February 20, 1943 until his honorable discharge on November 21, 1944 after sustaining injury during combat. He married the love of his life, Esther, after his discharge. Andy began his career with the Federal Government at the Naval Shipyard in Washington, D.C., later transferring to the Battle Creek's Federal Center where he retired from the Defense Logistics Services Center. Andy then obtained his real estate license and worked for 15 years as an agent in the Battle Creek area. Over the years, he acquired rental properties and developed vending machine businesses. Andy had a passion for airplanes and flying, obtaining his pilot's license and jointly owned small airplane. He generously volunteered his time in the community and was a member of Toastmaster's International, the Optimist Club, and the Freemasons. He and his wife were long-time active members of First Wesleyan Church in Battle Creek. One of Andy's favorite hobbies was gardening, and he could often be found tending his vegetable plants and fruit trees. He is survived by daughter, Pamela Lawson of Battle Creek; son, James Michael Loring of Richmond, Indiana; brothers, Armen and Alex Hagopian of the Detroit, Michigan area; twelve grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, a great-grandson, and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of over 60 years, Esther; daughter, Teri Ellen; son, Andrew Mitchell (Mickey); granddaughter, Christi Beinart; parents, Khoren and Dikranouhi Girgekian (Dorothy Hagopian); stepfather, Mardiros Hagopian; brothers, Gerald and Samuel; sisters, Rose, Vickie, Betty, and Margaret. Visitation will be Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home, 703 Capital Ave. S.W., Battle Creek, Michigan. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with interment immediately following at Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the of Greater Michigan at https://www.alz.org/gmc or Talons Out Honor Flight at https://www.talonsouthonorflight.org. www.henryfuneralhome.org
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019