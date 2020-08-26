1/1
Anita Louise Williams Lucas
Anita Louise Williams-Lucas

Phoenix, AZ - 8/28/1958-8/1/2020

Anita Louise Williams Lucas, 61 of Phoenix AZ, passed away on August 1, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. Anita was born on August 28, 1958 to Thomas James & Helen Dean Williams of Chicago, IL. She attended Dudley Elementary School in Battle Creek, MI & Battle Creek Central High School in Battle Creek, MI. Anita was predeceased by her brother Thomas James Williams Jr., who was born in Flint, and her husband Daniel Lucas. She is survived by her daughters, Samona Lucas, and Carlita Lucas (Blanchette), her mother Helen Dean White, her father Thomas James Williams Sr. her brothers Juantez J. Williams, and Ken White, as well as a multitude of loving family and friends. The family requests that all gifts be sent to the Best Funeral Services of Phoenix, AZ. 501 E. Dunlap Av. Phoenix, AZ 85020. A "Celebration of life" will be on Friday, August 28, 2020 11am. https://everloved.com/life-of/anita-williamslucas/




MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Best Funeral Services, Inc.
501 East Dunlap Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85020
(602) 906-9600
