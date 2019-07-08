Ann F. Lemaire



Battle Creek - Ann F. Lemaire passed away peacefully on July 5. Ann spent her 82 years spreading graciousness, joy and good cheer to all that she met, wherever they were.



Ann was born on March 12, 1937 in Fall River, Massachusetts, the daughter of Rita Lord Rapoza and Horace Rapoza. She married Normand Lemaire in Holy Name Church in Fall River on September 7, 1957. They were married just shy of 62 years.



She married her husband while she was a mechanical engineering student in college and, he, a chemistry major. They lived in Providence, Rhode Island for four plus years where their first three children were born. They moved to Battle Creek in late 1961 and lived there ever since.



Her main joys in life were family, her beloved Leila Follies, her teaching career and some traveling. She is survived by her husband, four children, Marc of Battle Creek, Elizabeth Sanguinetti of Salt Lake City (married to Michael), Patrice Beuschel of Racine, Wisconsin (married to Timothy) and Steven of Canton, Michigan (married to Anya). There are also nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren, absolute joys of her life. The grandchildren are Ryan, Christopher, Thomas and Bradley Beuschel and Jennifer Lemaire Sloan, Alexander, Zachary, Benjamin and Daniel Lemaire. The great grandchildren are Jonathan and Matthew Sloan and Landon and Amberlyn Lemaire.



She was active for many years in the service of the Leila Auxiliary (later called the Battle Creek Health System Auxiliary, then the Bronson Battle Creek Volunteers). Over time, she served for 10,930 hours (not counting all the times she "forgot" to have her hours recorded). She held many Auxiliary offices, notably serving as President and as Chair of the Scholarship Committee. She was actively involved with the entire 26-year run of the Leila Follies. She served as General Chair in 1973 and, over time, served in virtually every capacity. Every year, the Follies were a fun time enjoyed by Ann and many, many others.



Finally, almost at age 40, Ann went back to school, earning an Associate degree in Nursing from Kellogg Community College (KCC), a B.Sc. from Western Michigan University and a M.S.N. from Wayne State University. She put those degrees to full use during her 19 years on the nursing faculty at KCC, mentoring over 1100 students toward their own careers in nursing. Over the years, many of her students have told us that they claim Ann as their favorite teacher and role model. The family is grateful and proud to hear those stories.



Many people will remember Ann as quick to smile, even quicker to laugh, easy to talk to, always helpful and never, never walking away from what could be a fun time.



Ann has been a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Battle Creek for the last 57 years.



Visitation is scheduled from 12:30 to 4 p.m. and from 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9 at Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care, where The Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be concelebrated by Fr. Christopher Ankley and Fr. James O'Leary at St. Joseph Church in Battle Creek at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.



Those wishing to honor Ann's memory by making a financial gift are asked to consider one of these local organizations that Ann and her family have supported for many years: Battle Creek Area Catholic Schools, Haven of Rest, the Kay White Memorial Scholarship Fund in the Kellogg Community College Foundation, Salvation Army and the Memorial Fund managed by the Bronson Battle Creek Volunteers.



A longer list of organizations that work internationally and have also been supported for years by Ann's family is available by accessing the Estes Dowdle website or by visiting the funeral home. Personal messages for the family may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com. Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on July 8, 2019