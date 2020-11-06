1/
Anna Catherine Leamy
Anna Catherine Leamy

Anna Catherine Leamy (nee Shine), born May 16, 1926, passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 29th, 2020.

Wife, mother, Latin scholar and Musician, Anne was loved by all she met.

Born and raised in Chicago and having savored her last years in Delton, Michigan; Anne made lifelong friendships wherever she went. Anne was active in St. Ambrose Parish. She and her husband Richard of 74 years built a home on Wall Lake, Michigan. She is survived by five children, seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

A private memorial service was held on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

If interested in future memorial services to be held in the spring or summer of 2021,or to share a memory of Anne, please email: honoring.anne@gmail.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:

Food Bank of South Central Michigan, 5451 Wayne Rd, Battle Creek, Michigan 49073




Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Petronille Church
Guest Book sponsored by Leonard Memorial Home - Glen Ellyn

November 6, 2020
Grove of 100 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Angela Baker
November 3, 2020
Aunt Anne had the ability to light up a room by walking in with a twinkle in her eye, a smile on her face, and a supportive shoulder when one was needed. A classier woman never walked the earth. So happy to have had her in my life. Our thoughts and prayers are with her and all who knew her.
Laurie Shine
Family
