Anna Catherine Leamy



Anna Catherine Leamy (nee Shine), born May 16, 1926, passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 29th, 2020.



Wife, mother, Latin scholar and Musician, Anne was loved by all she met.



Born and raised in Chicago and having savored her last years in Delton, Michigan; Anne made lifelong friendships wherever she went. Anne was active in St. Ambrose Parish. She and her husband Richard of 74 years built a home on Wall Lake, Michigan. She is survived by five children, seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren.



A private memorial service was held on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.



If interested in future memorial services to be held in the spring or summer of 2021,or to share a memory of Anne, please email: honoring.anne@gmail.com.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:



Food Bank of South Central Michigan, 5451 Wayne Rd, Battle Creek, Michigan 49073









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store