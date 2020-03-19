|
|
Anna Eberhard
Jackson - April 12, 1931-March 16, 2020
Anna J. Eberhard, 88, of Jackson, formerly of Battle Creek passed away at her residence on Monday, March 16, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born April 12, 1931, in Battle Creek, Michigan to the late Roy and Helen (Smith) West.
Anna met Richard "Dick" Eberhard and eleven days later the couple wed in Angola, Indiana on April 20, 1950. The two of them were inseparable for those sixty-seven years until Dick's passing in 2017.
Anna worked for many years at the A&P Grocery in the meat department; many will also remember Anna from her years at Dairy Queen.
She was a member of Christ Apostolic Church in Albion. Anna was involved in a variety of ministries through the years; sending cards and baking for others were her true passions. Thousands of cards were sent over her lifetime to encourage others, well wishes for birthdays and anniversaries. On Anna's last day here, she ensured two cards went out to children to remind them they were loved by her. Her baking was considered food for the soul by many; she would often show up to someone's home with cookies or other baked goods at just the right time. Anna and Dick enjoyed antiquing and treasure hunting and could always be found together. Anna's greatest joy was her family; a conversation never ended without her mentioning what her daughters, grandsons and great-grandchildren were doing.
In addition to her husband and parents, Anna is preceded in death by her siblings, Louise Hope, Virginia Sharpstine, Roy West, Ellen Norrod, Barbara Obiedo, Caroline Kuehn and Charles West.
She leaves to cherish her memory daughters, Sandra (Larry) Gerdel of Jackson and Kimberly Eberhard of Pickney, Michigan; three grandsons, Ted (Paula) McDonald of Coloma, Jonathan McDonald of Jackson, Jeremy (Angela) McDonald of St. Joseph; six great-grandchildren, Preston, Christian, Miranda, Michael, Jeron and Emilie and her two sisters, June (Larry) Bozarth of Battle Creek and Linda (Jerry) Davenport of Nashville, Tennessee. Anna will also be missed by the countless lives and hearts she has touched.
Due to the recent health concerns, Anna's family will meet privately at Memorial Park where she will be entombed and will celebrate her life with family and friends at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Christ Apostolic Church, 503 N Superior Street #501, Albion, Michigan 49224.
Memories of Anna may be left for her family at www.BrownFuneral HomeNiles.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, Niles.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020