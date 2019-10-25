|
Anna L. (Ruppert) Beam
Battle Creek - Anna Louise (Ruppert) Beam, 96, of Battle Creek, died Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Heritage Assisted Living, Battle Creek, MI. Anna was born on March 29, 1923 in Waynesboro, PA to Wm. Frank and Edith (Good) Ruppert. Anna leaves behind three children: George (Rob) Beam III (Judy) of Ceresco, MI; Susan Yock (Jerry), Battle Creek; and Karen Louise Beam, Battle Creek. She was preceded in death by her husband, George R. Beam, and daughter Chryle Ann Armstrong. Anna also has seven grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Anna met her husband, George in 9th grade and were married in 1942. Their yearbook said that Anna and George were "eternally together". They were happily married for 68 years. Anna devoted her life to raising her family. They moved to Battle Creek in 1962 because of George's job transfer. Anna enjoyed their trailer travels, especially Alaska, and their winter home in Everglades City, FL. Anna enjoyed playing the piano and doing stitchery. She loved music and most of all BINGO! She is a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, in Battle Creek. The family will receive friends from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Monday October 28, 2019 at the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Fr. Andrew Raczkowski, celebrant. Interment will take place following the mass at Fort Custer National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Condolences for the family may be left at www.henryfuneralhome.org
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019