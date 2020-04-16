|
Anna Lou Flanders Cox
Battle Creek - Anna Lou Flanders Cox, age 91, of Battle Creek, Michigan entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 11, 2020.
Born on January 14, 1929 in Battle Creek, Michigan, Anna Lou lived her entire life in Battle Creek. She is the daughter of the late Percy Harold Flanders and Iva Mae Loveland Flanders Eberhard. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Richard Dial Cox, sister Irene Flanders Cope and brother Harold Flanders. Anna Lou is survived by her four children, Juanita (Richard) Howes of Battle Creek, Richard (Vicki) Cox of Allendale, Michigan, Pennie (Michael) Manto of Brantford, Ontario, and Kimberly (Chad) Perry of Battle Creek, Michigan; six grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren, Matthew (Julie) and their children Adrienne, Felicity Cox of Mount Joy, Pennsylvania, Jeffery (Trish) and their children Micah, Norah Cox of Marathon, Florida, Jennifer (Jorden) and their children Molly, Weston, Claire Haisma of Allendale, Michigan, Benjamin (Jennifer) and their children Miles, Alaina Cuthbert of Orleans, Ontario, Rebecca Cuthbert (Jordon Cottenie) and their child Conan Cottenie of Stratford, Ontario, Brian (Ana) and their children Carter, Daelan Cuthbert of Windsor, Ontario; and numerous nieces, nephews, and two cousins. She spent her adult life as a homemaker. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, bird watching, camping, traveling the Michigan countryside, especially going to the Great Lakes and Sault Saint Marie, and in her later years watching Detroit Tiger baseball.
Because of the CoVid-19 pandemic restrictions, a family celebration of Anna Lou's life will take place at a later date. A private family committal service will take place at the Fort Custer National Cemetery, Augusta, Michigan, next to her husband, Richard Dial Cox, a WWII veteran. The family wishes to thank the staff of Lakeview Assisted Living Community and Hospice of Southwest Michigan for all of their care and compassion. You may leave remembrances online at www.bachmanhebble.com.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Apr. 16, 2020