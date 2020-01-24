|
Anne Sanderson Elliott Benson
November 1st, 1937 - January 11th, 2020
Anne Sanderson Elliott Benson went to be with the Lord peacefully on January 11th, 2020, at the age of 82, in Columbia, Missouri, after a long battle with dementia.
Anne was born Anne Sanderson Elliott in Hillsdale, Michigan, the oldest of four children born to David Lowell Elliott and Beth Louise Marsh. While attending Hillsdale College, Anne met James Edward Benson. They were married April 13th, 1959. After moving to Ames, Iowa, Anne finished her degree in Elementary Education at Iowa State University, eventually teaching school for the Boone School District. Anne also worked for the Ames Police Department as a dispatcher for 12 years. Anne's husband's job situation took them to Mentor on the Lake, Ohio. Upon retirement, Anne and Jim moved to Battle Creek, Michigan. After her divorce in 2002, Anne married Marc Nelson Pack in 2017.
An accomplished violist and singer, Anne enjoyed watching birds at the feeders, her pet dogs and cats, neighbors and church friends. Anne and Marc ate almost daily at a local Chinese buffet where they were on a first-name basis with all the staff. Anne was a follower of Jesus Christ, loving worship, Bible Study, prayer groups and singing in the choir. She loved people, opening her home whenever possible to those in need.
Anne was preceded in death by her daughter Melissa Schwartz, Son in Law David Schwartz, first husband James Edward Benson and husband Marc Nelson Pack. She is survived by her sister Sue (Richard) Fletcher, stepson Mike Pack, son James Earl (Janet) Benson, daughter Jean Anne Zenner and eight grandchildren: Miriam Benson, Magdalene (William) Sherman, James Frank Benson, Michal (Jack) Hart, Mary Benson, Martha Benson, Elizabeth Zenner and Dominic Zenner.
A memorial service is scheduled for 1pm, February 15th at New Day Community Church, 3600 Nichols Rd, Kalamazoo, Michigan. Gift memorials are suggested to the .
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020