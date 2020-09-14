1/1
Annetta "Ann" Pearson
1923 - 2020
Annetta "Ann" Pearson

Richland - Annetta M. "Ann" Pearson, 97, of Richland, died September 12, 2020 at Parkview Pines. Ann was born August 20, 1923 in Kalamazoo to Kobe and Henrietta (VanDyke) VanderMolen. She graduated from Kellogg High School and Argubright Business College. Ann was a realtor in the Battle Creek area for many years.

Ann attended the former Trinity Reform Church in Battle Creek, Day Bible Church and was most recently a member at Yorkville Community Church. She was a member of the Ladies of the Lake at Gull Lake and the Alumni Association for Kellogg School. She enjoyed playing golf at Gull Lakeview golf course and reading.

Ann grew up on the farm that is present day Gilmore Car Museum. She was married to Owen L. Pearson on May 3, 1942 in the farmhouse that is now a museum. Owen sadly preceded her in death in 1983. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Susan Deisler; a grandson, Thomas "TJ" Pearson and 13 brothers and sisters.

Ann is survived by two daughters, Sherry (Mike) Sakko and Deborah Pearson; a son, Thomas (Cindy) Pearson; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and a son-in-law, Steve Deisler.

Funeral services to celebrate Ann's life will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, September 18, 2020 at the Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Richland Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, starting at 1:00 p.m. A private entombment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Yorkville Community Church. Personal messages for the family may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com.




Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Richland
SEP
18
Service
02:00 PM
Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Richland
Funeral services provided by
Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care
9170 East D Avenue
Richland, MI 49083
269-629-6022
