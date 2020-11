Or Copy this URL to Share

Annie Hughes



North Las Vegas - Annie R. Hughes, 94, of North Las Vegas, formerly of Battle Creek, died Thursday, November 5, 2020.



Retiree of the former Lakeview General Hospital and she was a member of Second Missionary Baptist Church.



The family will receive friends, 9:00 am, Friday, November 20, 2020, T M Hughes-Perry Mortuary.



Arrangements, T M Hughes-Perry Mortuary, LLC









