|
|
Anthony (Tony) Charles Smitherman
Columbia City, IN - Anthony (Tony) Charles Smitherman, 44, died Thursday, May 9th in Columbia City, Indiana. Tony was born in Battle Creek, Michigan February 14th, 1975 and was the son of Robert Smitherman and Denise Ann (Jones) Ratliff.
He moved to Madisonville, Tennessee in 1983 and graduated from high school there in 1993. He went on to work as a lead service and diagnostic technician as well as operations manager in the automotive and outdoor equipment fields. His technical expertise was respected by executives and engineers alike and he authored several mechanical troubleshooting articles. He also achieved notable certifications from equipment manufacturers.
He worked at his trade in Battle Creek, MI, Morristown, TN, Sebring, FL and Fort Wayne, IN. Tony enjoyed his work, tv and movies, music and keeping in touch with his friends. His integrity, intellect and thoughtfulness will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Tony was preceded in death by his mother, Denise. He is survived by his father, Robert, and a half-brother, Joey, of Michigan. He is also survived by his step-siblings Jim Ratliff and Susan Ratliff of Madisonville, TN and Trish Richardson of Battle Creek, MI. Also surviving are grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Liberality Baptist Church near Madisonville, Tennessee on Saturday, June 29th at 4pm with internment in Saint Mary's cemetery next to his mother.
Memorial contributions may be made in Tony's honor to Douglas-Cherokee Economic Authority, Inc. 534 East 1st North St., Morristown, TN 37814.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on June 16, 2019