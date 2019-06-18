|
|
Arlene Elma Walman
Climax - Arlene E Walman age 85, passed away on March 22, 2019 in her home of Climax, MI.
Arlene was the daughter of Arvid and Tyne Heikkila and she was born on December 12, 1933 in the upper peninsula of Michigan. Arlene spoke two languages, Finnish and English. Arlene was a lifelong resident of Battle Creek, MI. She was married to George Walman, and her children are son Steven Walman, deceased daughter Sharon Walman (Camp), daughter Laura Walman (Haywood-Mains) and daughter-in-law Bridget Walman.
Arlene has 5 grandchildren, Jadeyn Walman, Joshua Walman, Jacquelyn Haywood, (Gramas) Jacob and Joel Haywood. 5 great grandchildren, Caleb, Lydia and Emma Gramas, Allan and Evelyn Haywood.
She has two brothers, Arnold Heikkila his wife Gloria, Ray Heikkila his wife Joan and her deceased sister, Joyce Gable.
Arlene worked at Eaton Corporation for numerous years and also at Nippon Denso until she retired in 2004. She was active in the Christian faith, she was a wonderful mother, grandmother and sister! She was preceded in death by George Walman her husband and her daughter Sharon, who recently passed away due to phenomena. Memorial Service held at the Holiday Inn on B-Drive North the Harper Village Center on June 23rd, 2019 from 2:00 PM -5:00 PM. In addition, Sharon Walman (Camp) Arlene's daughter will be honored at the memorial service.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on June 18, 2019