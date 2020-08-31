Arley Wenzler
Battle Creek - Arley V. Wenzler, 77, of Battle Creek, MI died August 29, 2020, surrounded by family at home. He was born on September 2, 1942 the son of Arley and Doris Wenzler (Kelley). He graduated in 1960 from Lakeview High School. He served three years in the United States Marine Corps. as Corporal E-4. He worked at Bill Knapp's Restaurants for 37 dedicated years, and Heritage Chevrolet for 10 years. He was an avid golfer.
In 1964, he married Sydney Peters, who survives. Also surviving is a Son, Gregory (Kim Lawrence) Wenzler; Daughter, Kelly (Christopher) Garner; Five Grandchildren, Tiffany Ivany, Elliot Wenzler, Gabriel Garner, Chloe Garner and Daphne Garner; Two Great-Grandchildren; Sister, Linda (Jack) Fletcher; Brother-In-Law, Jerry Parks; Sister-In-Law, Cindy Wenzler; numerous nieces, nephews and other loving family members, and his constant companion, Pete the Cat.
He was preceded in death by his Parents; Sisters, Sandra Cayton, Pat Parks and Brother, Michael Wenzler.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.baxterfuneral.com
under his obituary posting.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Autism Support Center of Southwest Michigan, 814 S. Westnedge Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI 49008.
Visitation to celebrate the life of Arley will be held at the Baxter Funeral and Cremation Service on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm (noon), followed by a family graveside service at Fort Custer National Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to the Baxter Funeral and Cremation Service, www.baxterfuneral.com
, 269-788-9800.