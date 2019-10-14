|
Arline Johanna
Battle Creek - Arline Johanna (Lindholm) Rice, 96, formerly of Battle Creek, MI, passed away October 9, 2019 in St. Charles, IL. She was born June 20, 1923 in Crystal Falls, MI, the daughter of Berger and Anna (Zoll) Lindholm. Arline deeply loved her family and friends. She was smart, kind and generous, with a great sense of humor. Raised in Iron Mountain, MI, she was a graduate of Iron Mountain High School. She married George Martin Rice of Kingsford, MI on April 13, 1946 at Fort Sheridan, IL. She was a wife, mother and homemaker most of her life. Prior to her marriage she worked for Spiegel and Co. and Singer Sewing Machine in Chicago. As a military wife she lived in Austria, France and Germany traveling to many countries while in Europe. Stateside she lived in the Midwest including Fort Sheridan and Fort Benjamin Harrison, IN, before moving to Fort Custer, MI in 1962. Arline was an active member of Redemption Lutheran Church in Urbandale, serving on several committees. Among her volunteer activities were the March of Dimes and many years for the Food Pantry in Urbandale, MI. Her hobbies included knitting and baking, especially those cookies, candies, bars, and breads for Christmas! She loved to travel.
Arline was predeceased by her husband George, son Jeffrey Scott Rice, brothers Edwin, Bernard and Harold, sisters Beatrice Edwards and Lucille Meineke.
Arline is survived by her daughter Kathleen (Harry) Lyon of Geneva, IL; son George F. (Joan) Rice of San Antonio, TX; former daughter-in-law Melanie (Marty) Mayo of Albuquerque, NM; grandchildren Angela (Mark) Nash of Beavercreek, OH; Christopher (Laura) Lyon of Urbana, IL; Gretchen (Nate) Ngo of Davis, CA; Zachary (Sarah) Rice of Albuquerque, NM; and Alison Rice of Albuquerque, NM. Arline's 13 great grandchildren are Caleb, Kenton, Patrick, Becket, Andora, Quinn, Cyrus, Dmytro, Quan, Anya, Mara, Mila and Nadia; and her sister Luella Mendini of Iron Mountain, MI. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews and special friend Josephine Vandergriend of Battle Creek.
Visitation will be held at Bachman Hebble Funeral Service on Thursday from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM with the funeral service to immediately follow at 1:00 PM with Pastor Karl Strenge of Redemption Lutheran Church officiating. Interment will be at Floral Lawn Memorial Gardens in Battle Creek. Donations in Arline's name may be made to Redemption Lutheran Church, 2450 W. Michigan Ave., Battle Creek, MI 49017 or the Urbandale Food Pantry, 3515 W. Michigan Ave., Battle Creek, MI 49037.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019