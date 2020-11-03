Arnold Arquette
Marshall - Arnold Samuel Arquette age 94 of Marshall passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Medilodge in Marshall. He was born December 22, 1925 in Lucas County, Ohio the son of Fredrick and Frances (Cutcher) Arquette.
He married Arduth Livina Arquette on October 27, 1943 and she preceded him in death on October 9, 2001. He was also preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, Karen (Lloyd) Pardoe, a son, Steven (Wattana) Arquette and an infant granddaughter, Kathleen Marie Pardoe.
Arnold was a loving husband, father and grandfather to 10 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild with another great-great grandchild on the way (due in Feb. 2021). Also surviving are two of his four children, Paul (Rebecca) Arquette and Joellen (Fred) Gillette, sister, Arlene Woods and sister-in-law, Susan Arquette Collwell.
Arnold served our country proudly and honorably during WWII in the United States Navy for 2 years and 5 months. He was a very hard-working man who had many successes on his 8th grade education. After his military service in 1946, he worked on a farm for 3 years and then went to work for Crowell Carton in Marshall for 2 years. He then was employed for 35 years at Maeward Coupling in Olivet, working as a supervisor and later becoming part-owner.
Arnold had many talents and loved wood-working. He and Arduth enjoyed living in, remodeling and selling a couple homes over the years. He also loved building doll houses for which he would cut out 6"x6" squares, router them and make sliding windows, swinging doors and cedar roof shingles among many other details.
Arnold was also generous with his time, volunteering for many organizations such as: 20 years for Michigan Trust Fund, 20+ years for Calhoun County Veteran Affairs, 5+ years for Battle Creek Health System Gift Shop, 40+ year VFW member, two terms with Fort Custer National Cemetery, MACS of Marshall, Convis Twp Planning Commission, Convis Twp Cemetery Commission, Convis Twp Board of Review, Life member of K of C and Life member of The North American Hunt Club in Eaton Rapids.
According to Bud's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services. The family is being served by J. Kevin Tidd Funeral Home, Albion.
