Arnold R. Rice
Battle Creek - September 1, 1928 - January 8, 2020
Arnold Ray Rice, 91, of Battle Creek, passed away at his home, surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, January 8, 2020.
Ray was born on September 1, 1928 to the late William and Grace (White) Rice in Dayton, Tennessee.
On January 24, 1955, he wed Betty Jo Parrott at a ceremony in Angola, Indiana. Ray was a faithful member of The Potters House Church in Battle Creek. He loved playing his guitar for church services, around the house and for many years in nursing homes. Ray, never one to sit idle, could always find a lawn to mow. He looked forward to Saturday morning breakfast with his son as well as fishing and some hunting, years ago. Ray and Betty celebrated sixty-four years of marriage and enjoyed time spent together. For Ray, God and family were always his priorities.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Ralph Rice; two sisters, Ann Rice and Marjorie Malone.
Ray is survived by his loving wife, Betty of Battle Creek; children, Jimmy Rice of Battle Creek and Judy (John) Keeler of Battle Creek; grandchildren, John Keeler of Battle Creek, Jason (Ashley) Keeler of Kalamazoo, and three great-grandchildren, Cameron, Kendall, Liam.
Funeral services will be held at The Potter's House Church, on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with a time of visitation one hour prior. An interment will follow at Floral Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions in his name may be directed to The Potter's House Church, 226 Capital Ave. NE, Battle Creek, Michigan 49015.
Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, Niles.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020