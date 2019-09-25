|
Arthur Raymond Stevens
Olivet - Arthur Raymond Stevens (99), of Olivet, died on September 18, 2019. He was born in Methuen MA on January 27, 1920; he was preceded in death by his first wife of 53 years, Cynthia DeMars Stevens, a brother Malcolm Stevens (Julie) and a sister Gina Hood (Lester).
He is survived by his wife Charlotte Whitney Stevens, four children - Margaret Stevens Giles (Robert), A. Douglas Stevens (Joann), James E. Stevens, Gregory A. Stevens (Shelley), Charlotte's daughter Alice Whitney Webb (Paul), seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Art graduated from Tufts University and Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Medford MA, and earned a Ph.D. at MSU. He was an FBI agent from 1943-1956 and then a professor of history and political science at Olivet College (1956-82). He just loved teaching and maintained life-long relationships with his students. He was deeply involved with the Olivet Congregational Church for over 60 years.
Art and extended-family members built a cottage in downeast Maine where his family gathered for more than 60 years. He reveled in big family get-togethers, especially summer lobster feasts and Thanksgiving dinner.
Art found joy in woodworking and "messing around with boats". He sculled on Pine Lake and lovingly maintained a wooden dory that he used as a child. Life was great when he could get out in his dory and row on the salt-water in Maine or take a walk with Charlotte in the morning.
He was eternally curious, a voracious reader, and relished a lively theological discussion with anyone, especially his beloved children, grandchildren and assorted relatives.
A celebration of his life will be held at 2:00, calling hours 1-2, Saturday, November 9 at the Olivet Congregational church.
Donations in his memory can be made to Olivet College, the Olivet Congregational church or Eaton Community Palliative Care Facility in Charlotte.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Sept. 25, 2019