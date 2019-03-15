|
Arthur Wayne Gerber
Battle Creek - Arthur Wayne Gerber, 95, of Battle Creek, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Stone Ridge Adult Foster Care. He was born May 16, 1923 in Baltimore Township in Barry County the son of Henry C. and Sylvia J. (Colles) Gerber. He attended Culver Grade School and graduated from Hastings High School in 1941. Arthur served in the U.S. Army from January 1943 to November 1945, with overseas duty in the European Theater. He married Leolyn Aileen Palmiter on December 16, 1945. Arthur worked for Eaton Manufacturing, Bedford Hotel Garage, and retired in 1984 from Kellogg Company after 25 years of service. He enjoyed fishing, camping, and working in his yard.
He is survived by his wife, Leolyn; son, Joel Gerber; daughter, Rita (Alan) Zinke; daughters-in-law, Judy Gerber, Dianne Gerber and Julie Easey; 12 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; 8 step great-grandchildren; several adopted great-grandchildren; nephews, Carl Palmiter & family and Alan Palmiter; and a niece, Carolyn Roberts.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Bruce and Eric Gerber; sister, Donna Mccarty; and great-grandson, Troy Harris.
Visitation will be held at Bachman Hebble Funeral Service on Saturday from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM with the funeral service to immediately follow at 12:00 PM with Rev. James L. Sparks officiating. Burial will be at the Bedford Cemetery in Bedford Township, MI.
Memorial tributes may be made to Grace Hospice or Stone Ridge Adult Foster Care in Bellevue. Arrangements by the Bachman Hebble Funeral Service. (269)965-5145 www.bachmanhebble.com
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Mar. 15, 2019