East Leroy - Augustine Perez "Augie", age 72, of East Leroy, Michigan, passed away at home in peace on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from a long battle with cancer with his wife and sons at his side. He was born in Port Lavaca, Texas on January 21, 1947, the son of Paul and Vicenta (Flores) Perez. Augustine was the next to the eldest of eleven children. Augustine served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He later joined the Battle Creek Air National Guard, retiring as a Master Sergeant E-7. He was a member of the American Legion Post 298, where he served on the Honor Guard and participated in over one thousand funerals at Fort Custer National Cemetery. Augustine retired from the federal government after 28 years of service. He was a long time member of St. Philip Catholic Church. He loved to golf and was a long time member at Binder Park Golf Course. He also enjoyed reading, BBQ, spending time with his family and friends, and the occasional tug on a slot machine at Firekeepers Casino. Augustine's love for God, family and country were his priorities in life. Surviving are his wife; Linda (Staley) Perez, sons; Paul and Carlos Perez, and nine brothers and sisters. The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Funeral services are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment with military honors will follow at Fort Custer National Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorial contributions be made to Hospice Care of SW Michigan, , U.S. Dept. of Veteran Affairs or the American Legion Post 298. Condolences may be left for the family at www.henryfuneralhome.org
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on June 23, 2019