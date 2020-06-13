Ava Lee J. Edwards
Sparta, Tennessee - Ava Lee J. Edwards, age 91, of Sparta, Tennessee and formerly of Battle Creek entered the gates of Heaven on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. She was born September 14, 1928 in Cumberland County, Tennessee.
She was sadly preceded in death by her husband, John A. Edwards; her two daughters, Jeri Quarles, and Anna Spring (Bee); two sons, John M. and Russel Edwards. She is survived by her daughter, Peggie (Dan) Williams; her son, Paul (Celeste) Edwards; sixteen grandchildren and twenty-four great grandchildren.
Ava Lee enjoyed quilting, embroidering, her family getting together, and traveling. She loved going to Abundant Church in Sparta, TN.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Battle Creek where funeral services to celebrate her life will be held 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Interment will follow at Ft. Custer National Cemetery. Personal messages for the family may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Jun. 13 to Jun. 15, 2020.