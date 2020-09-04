1/1
Barbara Ann Sajtar Lindsey
Barbara Ann Sajtar Lindsey

Barbara Ann Sajtar Lindsey, 87, was born in Kenton, Ohio.

Barbara is preceded in death by her husbands, Stephen Michael Sajtar and Herb Lindsey; children, Michael Joseph Sajtar and Wanda Marie Sajtar.

Left to cherish her loving memory is her son, Jim & wife Sue Sajtar; grandchildren, Danielle Sajtar and Tera Sajtar; great-grandchildren, Cameron, Zack, Serenity and Conner; step-sister, Diane Devinder. Many more extended family members and friends.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 27 @ 12:00 pm at Cascades Manor House (1970 Kibby Rd, Jackson, MI 49203) followed by lunch and fellowship from 1:30 PM until 4:00PM.




Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
