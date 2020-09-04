Barbara Ann Sajtar Lindsey



Barbara Ann Sajtar Lindsey, 87, was born in Kenton, Ohio.



Barbara is preceded in death by her husbands, Stephen Michael Sajtar and Herb Lindsey; children, Michael Joseph Sajtar and Wanda Marie Sajtar.



Left to cherish her loving memory is her son, Jim & wife Sue Sajtar; grandchildren, Danielle Sajtar and Tera Sajtar; great-grandchildren, Cameron, Zack, Serenity and Conner; step-sister, Diane Devinder. Many more extended family members and friends.



A memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 27 @ 12:00 pm at Cascades Manor House (1970 Kibby Rd, Jackson, MI 49203) followed by lunch and fellowship from 1:30 PM until 4:00PM.









