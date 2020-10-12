Barbara Coleman
Augusta - Barbara Ellen Wyman Coleman of Augusta, MI passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, October 10, 2020.
Barbara was born in Coldwater, Michigan on July 30, 1929 to the late Claude and Bertha Wyman. She has resided in Augusta most of her life and until her passing.
Married to Walter Carl Coleman Nov. 15, 1947, they had 4 children prior to divorcing.
Barbara is survived by her siblings Claude Wyman, Gene Wyman, and Sharon Cuchinski (Augusta, MI); her daughters, Gail Marie Jager (Kalamazoo, MI) and Kay Ellen Coleman (Augusta, MI), son Paul Carl Coleman (Augusta, MI); grandchildren, Butch Austin (Kalamazoo, MI), Paula Kuckuk (Howell, MI), Sherrie Flemming (Flint, MI), Chaz Rocco (Battle Creek, MI), Sarah Coleman (Battle Creek, MI), Tracy Bowen (Battle Creek, MI), Mathew Coleman (Battle Creek, MI), Michael Coleman (Battle Creek, MI), and Corey Coleman (Battle Creek, MI), and many great-grand grandchildren.
Preceding her in death are her siblings Lynes Bawkey, Mary Wyman, Steve Wyman, Harry Wyman, Delores Balm, Joyce Wyman, Patricia Wyman, Donna Wyman, and Robert Wyman, and daughter Karen Ann Brown.
Cremation has taken place and there will be a family and friends gathering in her remembrance from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at her oldest daughter's residence:
Gail Jager
5207 Mt. Olivet Rd
Parchment, MI 49004
Snacks, water, and coffee will be provided, please bring your own beverage(s) if you prefer something other. Please abide by social distancing guidelines.
Arrangements by the Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Augusta Chapel. Personal messages for the family may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com
.