1/1
Barbara Coleman
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Coleman

Augusta - Barbara Ellen Wyman Coleman of Augusta, MI passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, October 10, 2020.

Barbara was born in Coldwater, Michigan on July 30, 1929 to the late Claude and Bertha Wyman. She has resided in Augusta most of her life and until her passing.

Married to Walter Carl Coleman Nov. 15, 1947, they had 4 children prior to divorcing.

Barbara is survived by her siblings Claude Wyman, Gene Wyman, and Sharon Cuchinski (Augusta, MI); her daughters, Gail Marie Jager (Kalamazoo, MI) and Kay Ellen Coleman (Augusta, MI), son Paul Carl Coleman (Augusta, MI); grandchildren, Butch Austin (Kalamazoo, MI), Paula Kuckuk (Howell, MI), Sherrie Flemming (Flint, MI), Chaz Rocco (Battle Creek, MI), Sarah Coleman (Battle Creek, MI), Tracy Bowen (Battle Creek, MI), Mathew Coleman (Battle Creek, MI), Michael Coleman (Battle Creek, MI), and Corey Coleman (Battle Creek, MI), and many great-grand grandchildren.

Preceding her in death are her siblings Lynes Bawkey, Mary Wyman, Steve Wyman, Harry Wyman, Delores Balm, Joyce Wyman, Patricia Wyman, Donna Wyman, and Robert Wyman, and daughter Karen Ann Brown.

Cremation has taken place and there will be a family and friends gathering in her remembrance from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at her oldest daughter's residence:

Gail Jager

5207 Mt. Olivet Rd

Parchment, MI 49004

Snacks, water, and coffee will be provided, please bring your own beverage(s) if you prefer something other. Please abide by social distancing guidelines.

Arrangements by the Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Augusta Chapel. Personal messages for the family may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Service
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Gail Jager's Residence
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care
307 N Webster St
Augusta, MI 49012
269-731-4212
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 13, 2020
Aunt Barbara was a great lady and had lots of fun and was funny at times going to miss u and was loved by every one could not but help tp love that lady rip
Susan Wyman
Family
October 12, 2020
R.I.P Aunt barb rest in peace and I love u ❤ and now we know u will not be in pain anymore u was a great aunt love your niece Barbara wyman
Barbara ann wyman
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved