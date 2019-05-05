Barbara L. "Barb" Walker



Battle Creek - Barbara L. Walker was born March 2, 1937 to Arthur & Catherine (Finley) Dowell in Troy, Missouri. As a young child, the family moved to Battle Creek, Michigan.



Barbara attended Battle Creek Schools graduating in 1955. She graduated from Central Michigan University in 1959 with a degree in Education and taught in both the Grand Rapids and Battle Creek area schools.



Barbara married Richard C. Walker on July 1, 1961 and they celebrated 57 years of marriage. Surviving Barbara is her husband Richard, sons Jeffrey (Carolyn) and Stephen (Christine). Grandchildren are Trina, Nicholas, Emily, Logan, Justin, Ariana and Karsten, sister Kay Dowell Trosko, brother Gerald (Jerry) Dowell and many nieces and nephews.



Barbara was a 37-year cancer survivor. She was a Life Member of the Order of the Eastern Star and belonged to a Canasta card group for 30 years. Barbara was a member and elder of the Pennfield Presbyterian Church. Barbara was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She lived her life in a warm, light-hearted manner in spite of her long and courageous struggle. Her family gives thanks for her life and for the example she set. We will remember her generosity, self-less spirit, special laugh and her love of family. Until we meet again….



A visitation will be held 3-6 pm, Sunday, May 5th at Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care. A private service for the family will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to the University of Michigan Cancer Center or the Borgess Heart Center c/o The Borgess Foundation. Personal messages for the family and/or favorite memories of Barbara may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com.